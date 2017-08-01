FFC announces half yearly results

Islamabad

Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC) has announced Half yearly results for the year 2017.The Company achieved new Urea production benchmark of 1,281 thousand tonnes during the first half.

The Company attained ‘Sona’ urea sales of 1,100 thousand tonnes during the period. Dividend income amounted to Rs1.048 billion.

Consequently, net earnings of Rs3.817 billion was earned translating in earnings per share of Rs3.00 during the half year. The Company also declared dividend of Rs1.00 per share for the second quarter thus declaring aggregate dividend of Rs2.50 per share for the half year ended 2017.—PR