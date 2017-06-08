The evil of feudalism will never let the nation rise to the level of other nations like Japan, Germany, Australia, USA and Canada. Feudalism in Pakistan has a stranglehold on the economy and politics. If not more, at least 75 percent of the Pakistani government’s legislative branch is composed of landowners. The feudal landlords have created states within a state as their influence spans over police, bureaucracy etc.

Research reveals that it was not in fact Akbar, but the British colonizers of the subcontinent who left us with this parasitical curse. The ex-imperial colonizers of the subcontinent managed to bless the region with one of its most persistent nuisances, where slavery is still functional informally in the areas where feudal class dominates. Rooted in tribal loyalties and tradition, the feudal system in Sindh and other parts reached fruition in the 19th century, when the British colonial officials conferred judicial and administrative powers on prominent Muslim landlords. However, since independence, successive military and civilian governments have tried with little success to redress the land imbalance. As a result, in some rural areas, feudal lords known as waderas, sardars, chaudhrys and khans, depending on their place in the tribal and landholding hierarchy – continue to wield more power than civil authorities.

Though the young generation of Pakistanis is more educated and more desirous of change, yet Pakistan has a long way to go before the feudal system is dismantled. A good dose of land reform is required to break up the feudal grip on power and the extraordinary inequities, which are not only unjust but also an impediment to economic growth.

NIDA KIFAYAT

Islamabad

Related