Festivities continue on 3rd day of Eidul Azha

Staff Reporter

Many people across the Punjab capital sacrificed their animals on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha on Monday to commemorate the willingness of Prophet Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah Almighty.

Those who fulfilled the ritual on the first and second days of Eid-ul-Azha, enjoyed the third day by visiting various recreational parks including Iqbal Park, Jallo Theme Park, Jilani Park, Nawaz Sharif Park, Jinnah Garden, Badshahi Mosque and Lahore Fort.

Lahore Zoo was the most attracted place for the children as well as elders who had a great time there.

People had already made plans to party till late night and organize barbecue. Women in homes also prepared different dishes on demand of children and family members.

Food Market at Gowalmandi and Anarkali also attracted visitors in sufficient number where spicy meat items were enjoyed by significant number of people. Strict security arrangements were in place to avoid any untoward incident.