Fertilizer manufacturers for revisit of subsidy system

Karachi

Fertilizer manufacturers have shown their concern on, what they called, procedural complexities in disbursement of subsidy offered by the government and have called for review of the mechanism. Members of the council were of the view that there were certain procedural issues in existing fertilizer subsidy disbursement mechanism; resulting in tying up substantial amount already passed on to the farmers.

Such a demand came during a meeting of the Fertilizer Manufacturers of Pakistan Advisory Council (FMPAC), which was presided over by its Chairman and Managing Director FFC,Lt.-General (Retd) Shafqaat Ahmad and attended by Chief Executive Officers of Engro, Fatima, Agritech and representatives of other member companies, says a press release here on Thursday.

The council also reviewed the last year’s results that reflect negative trends due to higher costs of inputs. It discussed the export of 0.3 million tons of urea and appreciated the government decision which would not only reduce the surplus fertilizer inventory but would also earn foreign exchange.—APP