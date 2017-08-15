Fertiliser subsidy crisis

Being a stake-holder of the agricultural sector, it was heartening for me to note that the Government of Pakistan has finally responded to the grievances and frequent complaints of the fertilizer industry. After meaningful dialogue, a mutually-agreed formula has been devised to resolve the long-standing crisis of fertilizer-subsidy. This will provide relief to the industry from major financial challenges created due to delay in subsidy payments. This much-needed cooperation between the government and industry must continue, despite the political turmoil or changes in the regulatory environment. The relevant ministries and authorities need to develop a support-mechanism for the fertilizer industry and stronger agricultural policies that can even endure a change in national leadership.

ADNAN ALI MUGHAL

Islamabad

