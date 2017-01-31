Ferociousness in Karachi again

Namal

Karachi

The world admired the National Action Plan (NAP). The circumstances were once incredible especially in Karachi but thanks to the NAP which enabled the masses to live in peace and enjoy life to a greater extent. But the latest incidents of crime have started making the people depressed again. The rise in street crimes especially in populated and busy areas of Karachi has alarmed the residents; it is an important issue which needs immediate attention. Another most damaging and shocking case has been observed where people believe that the criminals are in police working on responsible posts. If our protectors are causing damage to us then there is no need for any kind of FIR or report in Police Station. Not only this, they are even going to be an inspiration for the criminals instead of being inspiration for youth to motivate them for the better.

Another perspective which is worrisome is that people seek help from the activists of so-called workers of popular political parties. But sometimes they are even threatened by those too. The brain stops working when the criminals are encouraged by the political parties for maintaining their influence. As stated above, the situation demands urgent attention, otherwise things could even get worse. Some tangible steps must be taken before it is too late.