Feng gains clubhouse lead as Trump spotted at US Women’s Open

Bedminster, United States

China’s Feng Shanshan battled to maintain a share of the US Women’s Open lead on Friday as US President Donald Trump arrived to take in the tournament at his Trump National Golf Club. Feng, who took a one-stroke lead into the second round, had three birdies and a bogey in a two-under 70 that gave her the clubhouse lead on eight-under par 136.

But on the course, 17-year-old South Korean amateur Choi Hye-Jin was five-under for the day and eight under for the tournament through 14 holes. The action on the course was underway when Trump arrived at the club in a fleet of black vehicles.

He was later spotted standing in a glass enclosed viewing area near the 15th hole. The US Golf Association had faced calls to move the tournament after Trump’s controversial remarks about women during his presidential campaign.

But fans at the course seemed glad to see the president, cheering as he waved to the crowd. Trump coming to the window several times as people snapped pictures and marshals reminded them to keep their voices down as play continued on the nearby green.

Feng’s nearest rival in the clubhouse was South Korean Lee Jeong-Eun6, who carded a second straight 69 for a six-under total of 138.—APP