Female student who consume spurious medicines expires

Faisalabad

The female college student who had taken spurious pills expired during treatment in Civil Hospital, Faisalabad.

Ujala, a student of Government College Karakhna Bazaar Faisalabad, who felt headache had acquired tablets from dispensary of the college around four days ago. The tablets turned out to be spurious as soon her health deteriorated and was rushed to Civil Hospital.

Despite all out efforts of doctors, the college student expired. The body was handed over to heirs after post-mortem.

Brother of the deceased alleged that administration of college shifted Ujala to hospital after delay of one and a half hour. ‘Ujala could have survived had she been shifted to hospital timely’.—INP