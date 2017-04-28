Female student dies being run over by a metro bus

ISLAMABAD: A medical student was run over by the Metro Bus she was riding in on Friday on an under-repair portion of the track near Rehmanabad station in Rawalpindi. Police have arrested the driver and booked for manslaughter and rash driving.

A police officer said the bus’ side mirror struck a pole and shattered one of its windows. Nineteen-year-old Sumera fell out of the broken window and was run over by the bus’ rear tyre.

According to eye witnesses, the metro bus was going from Rawalpindi to Islamabad when the driver pressed on brakes to control the speed as construction work was underway at the Rahmanabad station.

Meanwhile, the victims’ parents said that we will lodge a case against metro bus administration.