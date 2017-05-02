Female official dismissed on thrashing passengers at Islamabad Airport

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), on Monday, dismissed one of it’s officials in connection with the mishandling of two Norwegian nationals at Benazir Bhutto International Airport (BBIA) in Islamabad more than two weeks ago.

On April 22, an inquiry committee found three FIA officials guilty for assault and battery. Director Administration of the agency, Ahmad Mukkaram, heading the committee, also recommended stern disciplinary action against all officials involved.

Sources confirmed that a departmental inquiry has led to the dismissal of an immigration official, Ghazala Shaheen, from service, while “required action against two other officials involved has also been taken.”

The affected female passengers were allowed to fly back to Oslo three days ago, they added.

The video, shot from a cell phone, showed two female FIA constables grabbing Haseena Bibi and her daughter, Fauzia, then dragging them as they cried for help. The video showed how other FIA officials stood by watching the incident unfold without intervening.

Probe panel finds three FIA officials guilty

On April 21, the FIA removed the passengers from Qatar Airways flight at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar after it emerged they had been nominated in an FIR lodged in Islamabad.

The incident began on April 15 when Fouzia asked for some toilet paper from female staff the airport. The staffer, later identified as FIA official, Noshila, was irked by the request and said that she was from the immigration department and she had nothing to do with providing toilet paper, an apparently menial job allocated specifically for cleaners only.

Responding to the somewhat rude reply from the immigration official, Fouzia asked her not to misbehave with travellers. The two continued to then exchange harsh words. Noshila allegedly threatened that she would not let the family travel to Norway, leading to the altercation.