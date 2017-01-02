Female lawyer commits suicide

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

A lady advocate committed suicide on Monday. According to details Rukhsana advocate 26 years old, resident of village Jokalian in Phalia Tehsil was married with Mukhtar Tarar Advocate and had a daughter of about one and half year old. Some times back, Mukhtar married with another woman and kept daughter with him.

This episode badly affected the lady advocate and she went in depression. On Monday she swallowed poisonous tablets and committed suicide. On information Bhagat Police reached the village and moved the dead body to THQs Hospital Phalia. After autopsy the dead body was handed over to her parents. On the complaint of her brother Razwan Haider Police has registered FIR against Mukhtar Advocate and his father Muhammad Bota Tarar. Further investigation is in progress.