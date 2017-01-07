Feeding programme to be started in schools

Staff Reporter

Punjab government will start School Feeding Programme to attract the children of resourceless families of educationally backward districts. Under this programme, students of public sector schools will be provided food with essential vitamins along with education and children facing mal-nutrition will be especially benefitted from this programme and their parents will be motivated to send their children to schools.

An important consultative meeting of representatives of School Education Department and World Food Programme was held, here Friday.

Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan told the meeting that Punjab government is ensuring complete protection of children health along with their education. Students will save from various diseases due to mal-nutrited food through this programme.

He said that World Food Programme will provide necessary guidance to Punjab government for introducing various food models in government schools which will develop interest in the students to get education and increase enrollment in schools.