Federer passes five-set test to advance at US Open

New York

Roger Federer made a .narrow escape in a tense five-set thriller Tuesday, sorting out worries about a back injury and poor preparation to reach the second round of the US Open.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion outlasted 70th-ranked US 19-year-old Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-2, 6-1, 1-6, 6-4 in a shockingly tough battle that boosted his hopes of a deep run on the New York hardcourts.

“I think this is going to give me a lot of confidence,” Federer said. “It’s important to go through all of these emotional roller coasters early. That pressure is not fun but it’s what you have to go through.” The match was Federer’s first since losing the Montreal final to Alexander Zverev nearly three weeks ago. He withdrew from Cincinnati with a sore back the following week.

“I was worried in the beginning from my back issue from a couple weeks ago but I loosened up,” Federer said, calling his back “extremely well” and adding “it’s only going to get better from here.” “To get through a five-set match you’ve got to be healthy. I believe this is going to give me great confidence in my game and my body.”—AFP