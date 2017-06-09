Federalism for Myanmar

Ottawa

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi sat down with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Wednesday to learn about Canadian federalism, a system of government she believes could bring stability to her nation.

“I’m happy to be here, particularly to study the federalism of Canada because it is where we’re trying to go. We’re trying to build up a democratic federal union,” the Nobel laureate said.

“We have some ways to go before we become a working democratic federal nation such as yours,” she added, turning to Trudeau in his parliamentary office. “But I’m sure we’ll get there.” Canada is among several Western nations supporting democratic reforms in Myanmar.—AFP