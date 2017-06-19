Federal Sports Minister felicitates Pak team on title victory

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Inter Provincial Coordination, Mian Riaz Husain Pirzada and Secretary IPC, Amjad Ali Khan have congratulated Pakistan Cricket Team and the whole nation on the historic win over arch rival India in the final of ICC Champion Trophy in London. It is Pakistan’s second major tournament after the cricket world cup 1992 and the whole team and its management deserve praise for bringing laurels for the country, they said in a statement here on Monday. “This success provided big happiness to the nation and the game of cricket always unites the whole nation”, they said. They also congratulated Shaharyar M Khan, Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi,

Originally Published By APP