Federal govt asks SHC for time to submit reply in Dr Asim case

City Reporter

The federal government on Wednesday requested the Sindh High Court (SHC) for more time to submit a reply to a petition filed by Dr Asim Hussain’s lawyer to remove his name from the ECL.

Dr Hussain’s lawyer Lateef Khosa presented his itinerary and hospital details to the SHC. He argued that the former minister was extremely ill and needed to travel abroad for treatment.

Earlier on March 31, SHC’s registrar requested the Ministry of Interior to include Dr Hussain’s name in the ECL, hours after he was released from prison after a 19-month detention.

Khosa informed the court that the former minister had booked a flight to London May 7, and a return ticket on May 22.

The petitioner’s lawyer stated that his client could be paralysed if not treated on time. However, a divisional bench of the SHC while hearing the plea set the next hearing date on May 9.

Earlier on April 15, an anti-terrorism court allowed Dr Asim Hussain to leave Pakistan for two weeks to get medical treatment abroad.

The court permitted the former minister to leave the country following the submission of Rs 2 million as surety and ordered him to return to the country within two weeks.