Federal capital’s BHUs in rural areas to be upgraded

The government has planned to upgrade all basic health care units (BHUs) in rural areas of the federal capital to reduce workload on major hospitals. According to an official of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), the proposal was made on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for up-gradation of government health facilities in the federal capital to facilitate the citizens.

He said the government was also working on extension of Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) hospital and for the said purpose a land piece of 2.54 acres adjacent to FGPC has been allocated.

He added possession of the land has been taken from Capital Development Authority (CDA) and now feasibility study will be started soon and construction of new building will be started accordingly.

The official said that after the said construction, the bed capacity will be increased from 545 existing to 1100 and Rs 100 million as token allocation has been made under PSDP last year.

He said that all diagnostic facilities would be made available at the hospital.

He said the government has decided to improve the services at federal capital’s major hospitals PIMS and FGPC as both hospitals were providing health services to the residents of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, their adjoining areas, Northern Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharing the details of patients’ load, he said that during last two years the number of patients provided treatment at FGPC hospital was 2.9 million in 2014-15 and 3.03 million in 2015-16.

The number of out-patients in morning was 0.96 million, out-patients in evening 0.125 million, emergency services 0.233 million, dispensaries and centres OPDs 0.472 million while vaccination and immunization services 33,917 patients, he added.

He said blood bank services have served 89,132 patients, radiology services 0.109 million, pathology services 0.84 million, indoor services (admission) 32,282 patients and 8262 surgeries were also performed during the period.

Similarly, the patients provided treatment during the year 2015-16 included out-patients in morning at the hospital was 1.012 million, out-patients in evening 0.128 million, emergency services 0.257 million, dispensaries and centres OPDs 0.432 million and vaccination and immunization services 25,735 patients, he added.

He said radiology services have supported 0.139 million, Pathology services 0.88 million, indoor services (admission) 26,503 patients and 5,343 surgeries were also performed during the period.