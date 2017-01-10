Fed Govt starts consultations for extension of military courts

zahid chaudhary

islamabad

Recognizing the vital role played by Military Courts at a very critical juncture in checking the menace of extremism and terrorism, the government has started consultations for constitutional amendment to give extension to the military courts for a period which is agreed by all political parties represented in the parliament.

The disclosure to this effect was made at a high level civil and military huddle chaired by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Monday. It recognized that the military courts helped translate the actions under operation Zarb-e-Azb in meaningful and tangible national gains.

The meeting also agreed that Pakistan would continue its efforts for attaining internal peae and play its due role for a peaceful region.

It also reiterated Pakistan’s clear cut policy of zero tolerance of terrorism and extremism to accomplish internal peace as well as supplement its foreign policy initiatives. The meeting resolved for continued efforts at all levels to achieve national policy objectives.

The meeting reviewed internal and regional security situation in detail with a view to further strengthening the gains made through counter terrorism operations.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Naveed Mukhtar, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua and other senior officials.