Feasible proposal of President Erdogan on Kashmir: Fai

Washington DC

“The people of Kashmir were heartened by reports that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would try to persuade both India and Pakistan to engage in a multilateral dialogue for a just and durable settlement of the Kashmir conflict. This is the most sensible, feasible and practical proposal put forth by the President of Turkey,” said Dr. Ghulam Nabi Fai, Secretary General, ‘World Kashmir Awareness Forum.’

Earlier President Erdogan during an interview with WION television channel has said “We should not allow more casualties to occur, and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved, and through multilateral dialogue, I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopal Baglay, a foreign ministry spokesperson of India said Turkey was told that Kashmir is a bilateral issue which needs to be resolved peacefully.

Dr. Fai expressed his serious concern that the mantra has been repeated not only by Mr. Baglay but also by some world powers that they have no alternative but to rely on bilateral talks between India and Pakistan to achieve a settlement. The experience of more than seventy years is ignored. No bilateral talks between India and Pakistan have yielded agreements without the active role of an external element.—Email