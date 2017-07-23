Fears of more Israeli-Palestinian violence over holy site

Jerusalem

Stabbings and clashes that left six people dead raised fears on Saturday of further Israeli-Palestinian violence as tensions mount over new security measures at a highly sensitive Jerusalem holy site. Friday’s violence—a stabbing attack that killed three Israelis and clashes which left three Palestinians dead—was among the most severe in recent years.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan denounced what he called “excessive use of force” by the Israeli security forces in the clashes over the Haram al-Sharif compound.

The site in Jerusalem’s Old City that includes the revered Al-Aqsa mosque and Dome of the Rock has been a focal point for Palestinians.

In 2000, then Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon’s visit to the compound helped ignite the second Palestinian intifada, or uprising, which lasted more than four years.

Tensions have risen throughout the past week because of new Israeli security measures at the compound following an attack nearby that killed two policemen on July 14.

The measures have included the installation of metal detectors at entrances to the site, which Palestinians reject since they view the move as Israel asserting further control over it.

Erdogan, who said he was speaking in his capacity as the current chairman of the summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, called the restrictions “unacceptable”. “I urge the international community to immediately take action to remove practices that restrict freedom of worship at Haram al-Sharif,” he said.—AFP