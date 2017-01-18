FDI reaches $1.080b in H1

Islamabad

Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) during the first half of the current fiscal year increased by 10.4 percent compared to the corresponding period of last year. The FDI during July-December (2016-17) was recorded at $1.080 million compared to the investment of $978.5 million during July-December (2017-18), according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). In absolute terms there has been an increase of US$102 million in FDI during the first six months of the current fiscal year, the SBP report revealed. Meanwhile, the Foreign Private Investment (FPI) inflows into the county witnessed increase of 11.4 percent during the first half of the current fiscal year.

The FPI into the country during the six months were recorded at US$826.3 million compared to $741.6 million during same period of last year.—APP