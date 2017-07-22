FDAs being established at divisional level

Salim Ahmed

Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Syed Raza Ali Gillani has said that Faculty Development Academies (FDAs) would be established at divisional level across the province. These academies would be equipped with all necessary facilities and the teachers will be provided state of the art facilities to improve their intellectual ken so that they could give world class education to their students.

For this purpose, public sector colleges have been divided into three categories and four years BS programme would be launched in A Category Colleges. Later, BS programme would also be started in B and C category colleges. The Punjab Higher Education Policy is being devised in consultation with all stakeholders and best performing principals and teachers will be given principal of the year and teacher of the year awards respectively.

He said this while addressing concluding session of Punjab Principals Convention at Government College University Lahore, here today. Principals of 721 colleges and officers of Higher Education Department attended the two days convention from across the province.

The Provincial Minister said that public sector colleges are better than private institutions with regard to faculty and educational facilities. He said that an awareness campaign should be launched for increasing enrolment in public sector colleges and students motivated to take admission in these institution as these are better than competitors. He said that 3200 new lecturers will be hired to improve teacher-student ratio.

He said that this ratio would be devolved to 1/30 to give personal attention to the students. As many as 721 principals from all over the province were consulted during the convention and their questions were answered.

Meanwhile, Instead of hiring VC based on recommendations made by the search committee, the Punjab government has decided to re-advertise the post of vice chancellor of Punjab University.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) had directed the Punjab Government to make appointments of vice chancellors at four universities including Punjab University, as per the recommendations of search committee itself, which checks the candidates for the post of vice chancellors, and then gives a list of three names from whom a candidate for VC slot is selected. The Punjab Higher Education Minister, Syed Raza Ali Gillani confirmed that the re-advertising of VC post by provincial government, but he did not confirm when it would happen.