FCR abolishment to usher tribal region

Peshawar

Advisor to Prime Minister Engr. Ameer Muqam Tuesday said that suggestions and proposals regarding bringing improvement in tribal areas would be welcomed as FATA reforms is part of our party’s manifesto.

Addressing FATA Workers Convention held here, Ameer Muqam said that bringing tribal areas into national mainstream is truly attributed to the political acumen of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said that PML(N) FATA Convention is not against anyone but its main objective is to secure rights of tribal people. He said that abolishment of Frontier Crime Regulation (FCR) would usher tribal region into new phase of development, adding tribal people are also against FCR.

The PM Advisor said policies of federal government have resulted into milestone achievement of establishment peace in tribal areas and respectful repatriation of tribal people is among our top most priority.

Muqam also appreciated endurance of FATA people for restoration of peace saying their sacrifices for the noble cause would always be remembered.

He said that announcement of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to establish FATA and Engineering Universities would soon be materialized. He said all the promises made with FATA people would be fulfilled and they would be provided relief and basic facilities.

He said that PMLN has always prioritized the issues of masses in parliament but conversely Imran Khan wasted the energies of people by staging sit-ins.—APP