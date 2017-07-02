FCCI welcomes drug-addiction awareness campaign

Faisalabad

Dr Jaffar Hasan Mubarak, chairman of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Standing Committee on Anti-Narcotics, has welcomed a comprehensive campaign to create awareness about the dangers of drug addiction, launched by the Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that ‘Drug Free Punjab’ is the vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his government has taken timely steps to create awareness about the menace.

During this campaign, different programmes would be arranged including contests of essay writing, speeches, photography and paintings etc. The ultimate objective of this campaign is to involve youth in this drive, he added. He said a special function would be held on July 11, in which the winners and participants in the events would get prizes and certificates.—APP