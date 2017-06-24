FCCI stresses systematic development of industrial zones

Staff Reporter

Faisalabad

Duly notified, planned and systematic development of industrial zones with futuristic vision is prerequisite to ensure sustainability of industrial growth, said Engineer Ahmed Hassan, Vice President, Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI). He was talking to Samita Khawar, director Public Sector and Government Practice, Frost and Sullivian, who visited the FCCI to discuss the legal and institutional framework for the new industrial zones. He said that Faisalabad being hub of the industrial sector has made phenomenal growth during the last 100 years.

He said that the untapped growth had yet huge potential and most of the industrial units established their exports units about 10 to 12 kilometres away from the city at Khurarianwala where cheap land, electricity and gas were available in addition to open drains to discharge industrial effluent.

He said that the FCCI had conducted a study and proposed a special Economic Zone over 50,000 areas of land adjoining the existing industrial areas.

“We strongly recommend that the industry department should give a clear cut policy for the immediate reorganization of existing industrial clusters into recognized industrial areas so that the industry department could initiate development project with provision of necessary infrastructure in these neglected areas.”

Similarly, a ban should also be clamped on developing housing and commercial units in the declared and notified industrial areas to avoid repetition of the process of relocation of industries from these areas.

He said that Faisalabad has two main drains one in Eastern Side and another on Western Side. The Western Side drain namely Paharang has a water treatment pond near Chakera while another is badly needed for Eastern Side on Madhowana Drain.

Samita Khawar termed the meeting very productive, adding that she will again visit Faisalabad with a comprehensive questionnaire to discuss and finalize recommendations about the legal and institutional framework for the industrial zones.