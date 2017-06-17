FCCI R&D cell to be reorganized

Faisalabad

The research and development cell of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry will be reorganized on modern lines enabling it to provide much needed technical support and guidance to industrial units for their transformation into high tech and energy efficient entities. This was stated by Vice President FCCI Engineer Ahmed Hassan while addressing a joint meeting of the FCCI standing committee on R&D and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) here on Friday. The meeting was also attended by Dr Hafsa Jamshaid, Head of Knitting Department of the National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad. He said the breath taking changes at the international level coupled with the CPEC project had further enhanced the importance of industrial upgradation in Pakistan. He said the FCCI was providing necessary financial resources to the R&D cell so that it could serve as a competent, reliable and efficient problem solving forum especially for the SME sector. He said various major industrial units had their own dedicated R&D Department.—Agencies