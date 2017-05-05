FC seizes huge quantity of weapons

Peshawar

Frontier Corps (FC) KP here on Thursday foiled a major terrorism bid and recovered huge quantity of explosives materials, weapons under operation Raddul Fasaad from the terrorists’ hideouts situated at the confluence of Khyber and Aurakzai tribal agencies, said a FC Spokesman.

The FC conducted search operation in Darota and Koti Ziarat areas located at the border points of Khyber and Aurakzai tribal agencies and seized huge quantity of weapons and explosives from the underground tunnels.

The seized weapons included one number of 60 MM mortar, one 12.7 mm, one rocket launcher tube, one 12.7 mm barrel, 10 MM mortar, one 40 mm rockets, ammunition box one, 195 HMG rounds, 232 SMG rounds, 80 MM 12.7 rounds, 30 numbers of 303, 10 rounds of 14.5 mm, 5 numbers of 81 MM mortar, nine fuse of 60mm mortar.—APP