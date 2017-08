Peshawar

The Frontier Corps Khyber Pakthunkhwa has seized huge quantity of arms and ammunitions during a successful action in Landi Kotal Khyber Agency.

According to KP FC press release here today, Under Operation Radd ul Fassad, an intelligence based operation (IOB) was conducted by Frontier Corps KP in Ashkhel area of Landikotal, Khyber agency.

During the operation, a huge quantity of weapons, ammunition.—APP