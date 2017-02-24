FC seizes arms, ammunition in Orakzai agency

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The Orakzai Scouts in an Intelligent Based Operation (IBO) seized weapon and ammunition that was to be used for carrying out terrorist activities in the region as the Operation Radd ul Fassad goes on.

Reports say the Frontier Corps KP unit Orakzai Scouts carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Garhi, Kandi Mashti area of Orakzai agency. A platoon size force took part in this operation.

During the operation, weapon and ammunition of different calibre have been recovered by FC (Orakzai Scouts) which included 10x RPG-7 along with 6 charges, 1 Grenade Arges, 1 HMG along with 115 Rounds, 1 12 Bore Rifle along with 18 Rounds, 03 303 Rifles along with 520 Rounds, 06 SMG Magazines along with 120 Rounds, 1 HMG Spare Barrel and 2x Binoculars.

1 suspect has also been apprehended and was shifted to unknown place for further investigation.

In the meanwhile the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Friday arrested a militant in Peshawar and recovered explosives from him, officials of CTD said.

The officials added that the arrested militant Naimatullah alias “Fidai” was associated with a proscribed militant outfit and a resident of Afghanistan.

Naimatullah was arrested while he was taking explosives to Peshawar from Khyber agency to carry out subversive activities in the provincial capital. Sources said.