FC Balochistan recovers cache of explosives

Staff Reporter

Quetta

As part of ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad , Frontier Corps Balochistan recovered on Saturday a huge cache of explosives and accessories from Dera Bugti, according to an Inter-Services Public Relations press release.

According to army’s media wing, the explosives were recovered from Dera Bugti’s Och area. The explosives were meant to be used in making of Improvised Explosives Devices, according to the ISPR.

Recently, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa reiterated his support for Balochistan and said the province was his prime focus.

Balochistan – Pakistan’s largest province in terms of land area – has been plagued by an insurgency and sectarian killings for several years now.