FBR field offices to remain open till 6 pm

Islamabad

All field offices of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will remain open and observe extended working hours on May 30 and 31 until 6 pm for collection of duties and taxes.

Field offices of FBR have established liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and authorized branches of NBP in their jurisdiction to ensure transfer of tax collection from these branches before or on May 31 to the respective offices of SBP on the same date so as to account for the same toward the collection for the month of May, a statement issued by the FBR Monday said.—APP