FBR fetes outgoing members on retirement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) held a meeting of the Board-in-Council to bid farewell to Ms. Raana Seerat, Member Taxpayers Audit FBR, and Shahid Zamam, Member Accounting FBR, on their retirement from service. Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Irshad in presided over the meeting. In line with the tradition in FBR, the BiC meeting was attended by all FBR Members who paid glowing tributes to Raana Seerat and Shahid Zamam for their meritorious services for the promotion of public policy and tax culture while working on various senior positions in the Board and field formations of FBR. The Members shared their reminiscences of pleasant memories and experiences while working with the honorably retired officers. Both the outgoing Members, speaking on the occasion, expressed their gratefulness to the Almighty God for enabling them to complete remarkable phases of their lives with dignity and pride, and spoke profusely of the enabling and equally challenging work environment in which they shouldered their multifarious responsibilities in various positions in FBR.