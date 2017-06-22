FBR fetes member Admin Majid Qureshi on retirement

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

A special meeting of the Board-in-Council of FBR was held with Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Irshad in the chair to bid farewell to Majid Qureshi, Member Administration FBR, on his retirement from service.

In line with the tradition in FBR, the BiC meeting attended by all FBR Members paid rich tributes to Mr. Majid (BS-21) for his laudable services and contribution towards promotion of public policy and tax culture. The Members also shared their reminiscences of pleasant memories and experiences while working with the honourably retired officer.

Majid Qureshi, speaking on the occasion, expressed his gratefulness to the Almighty God for enabling him to complete a remarkable phase of his life with dignity and pride and spoke profusely of the enabling and equally challenging work environment in which he shouldered multifarious responsibilities in various positions in FBR.

The Chairman, FBR in his remarks appreciated the services of Mr. Majid Qureshi and his hard work and commitment to the organization and hoped the outgoing officer would use his passion for social causes and experience in a number of charities and non-profit organisations striving for humanitarian causes, for the benefit of FBR Foundation.