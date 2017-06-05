FBR clarifies report

Islamabad

FBR ‘s Official spokesperson while referring to the news reports published in some national dailies on the 4th June 2017 has clarified that his remarks during the hearing of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance have been given a wrong twist.

He explained that he never stated that all Inland Revenue officers are compromised or dishonest. He was just explaining the difficulties faced by FBR in monitoring and checking the illegal sale of Non duty paid cigarettes. These difficulties arise from the location of the factories and quantum of the tax evasion in the sector and the consequent resources at the command of the persons dealing in illicit business.

The reports have caused a state of unrest and indignation amongst the officers of Inland Revenue Service amongst whom are included officers of unblemished integrity and professional skills par excellence. The Official Spokesperson emphasised that it is the commitment, integrity and hard work of the officers of FBR that has resulted in 80% increase in the revenue collected by FBR in four years and increased the number of returns enforced by FBR from 750,000 to above 1,200,000 in the same period. These achievements are in addition to unprecedented increase in detection of cases of tax evasion and resulting recoveries.—PR