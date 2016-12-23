FBR chairman assures to address grievances of business community

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Nisar Muhammad Khan has said that genuine grievances of the business community would be addressed once budget proposals of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry are received.

He was talking to the LCCI delegation, led by its President Abdul Basit. Other members of the delegation were the LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan, Tanvir Ahmed, Sheikh Muhammad Ibrahim, Adnan Khalid Butt, Mian Abdul Razzaq, Mian Zahid Javed, Tariq Mahmood, Ch. Khadim Hussain, Moazam Rasheed, Mian Muhammad Nawaz, Ali Hassan Ashghar, Shahid Nazir, Arshad Baig and Maqsood Butt.

Chairman FBR said that no one else could be interested in the development of trade and industry than the Federal Board of Revenue, as if the businesses flourishes, revenue of the department would automatically enhance. He said government needs revenues to run its affairs smoothly and tackle the security and poverty challenges.

He said that number of provincial taxes are much higher than the Federal taxes therefore business community should take up this issue with their relevant governments. He informed the LCCI delegation that tax-free import is allowed to only machinery and equipment for China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Raw materials have been excluded by the government from this list on the request of FBR.

On the issue of 38-B, he said that tax officials have been directed to treat business community with due honor. The Chairman said that the FBR considers businessmen as partners and not adversary.