FBR to brief senate body on revenue collection tomorrow

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would brief the Senate Committee on Finance, Revenue, Economic Affairs, Statistics and Privatization on Wednesday (August 2), about the revenue collection achieved during the outgoing fiscal year 2016-17.

The senate committee, scheduled to meet under the chairmanship of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla would also be briefed about the revenue collection targets set for the current fiscal year (2017-18).

The committee would also be briefed about the rules made under the Benami Act 2017, according to Senate Secretariat notification.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) would brief the committee on the recent depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar and its effect on country’s economy.

The central bank would also inform the committee about role in the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Panama Case.

The FBR and Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) would brief the committee on the audit conducted by various agencies at their own in addition to FBR’s audit.

The committee would consider the matter regarding separation of accounts from Audit controller by the AGP, submitted by Chairman, All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Officer Association (Combined) and referred by the Chairman Senate to the Standing Committee for consideration and report.—APP