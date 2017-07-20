FBR alerts taxpayers to fake, harmful emails

Islamabad

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has alerted the taxpayers to fake, harmful emails-cum-notices being sent to them regarding anomalies in their tax returns.

A statement by FBR has denied any association with these emails being sent from a fake email address do-not-reply@fbrgovpk.com which has no connection with FBR’s email domain. These fake emails inform the targeted taxpayers the tax returns filed by them do not match their sources of income and further advise them to contact the Commissioner Inland Revenue at the earliest. These emails also reportedly carry attachments infected by harmful viruses and malware.

This nefarious activity apparently by some hackers is a type of spamming used to send viruses and malware to the general public and taxpayers. The taxpayers and the general public are advised to ignore such fake emails and refrain from clicking any link provided in them. The receipt of such fake emails should be immediately reported to the authorities concerned.—PR