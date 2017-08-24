FBR accelerates drive against counterfeit, non-duty paid cigarettes

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

In a major development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has scaled up its countrywide drive against counterfeit and non-duty paid cigarettes with the destruction of more than 10 million cigarette sticks comprising of over 1,000 cartons.

According to details, Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation of Inland Revenue (I&I-IR) Peshawar captured some 10,200,000 sticks (1020) cartons of non-duty paid/counterfeit cigarettes through successful surveillance and intelligence gathering from different secretive godowns and warehouses.

These cigarettes included 8.7 million counterfeit sticks (870 cartons) of prominent foreign brands like Gold Leaf, Red and White, Morven, Capstan, Pine, Gold Flake, C-PEC and Bridge and 1.5 million sticks (150 cartons) of other renowned foreign cigarette brands like Chunghwa, Marlboro, Dunhill, Seven Stars, Grand, Winston etc.

These cigarettes were confiscated in accordance with the related provisions of Federal Excise Act 2005 and were set on fire in an impressive ceremony held at Jamrud Road, Peshawar in the presence of senior IR officials and journalists.

Speaking to journalists, IR officials said the grand crackdown against non-duty paid and counterfeit cigarettes is part of FBR’s nationwide drive to tighten noose around this heinous trade.

“The pervasive black market of counterfeit cigarettes costs the national kitty billions of rupees each year,” officials commented adding that the similar raids on large-scale would be conducted in different parts of the country and counterfeit cigarettes would be destroyed in bulk in other cities in near future.