FBISE announces HSSC annual result

Educational institutions start preparations for Independence Day

Staff Reporter

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday announced the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) annual results 2017, where girls clinched most positions. Federal Secretary Education Shoaib Mir, while addressing the ceremony, said that the youth is our national asset and a bright future. He appreciated the commendable efforts of FBISE for achieving the success by following the vision of Prime Minister’s Youth Development Program.

He also congratulated the position holders, successful students, parents, and teachers while advising the failures to work hard for a bright future.

MNA Rawalpindi Malik Abrar speaking on the occasion congratulated the winning students and urged them to work hard for a better future of the country. Earlier, FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram in his welcome address, congratulated the successful students and their parents. FBISE student facilitation system has been upgraded with modern technologies, he added. According to the details of the results, a total of 57179 students participated in the examination, out of which 42463 students passed the exams and the ratio of successful students was 74.26 percent.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi District Education Authority has started preparations for Independence Day celebrations to be held on August 14. Chairing a meeting to review preparations made for Independence day,Chief Executive Officer(CEO)Qazi Zahoor ul Haq said cleaning of all schools would be carried out from Aug 1 to 6.

Recitation of Holy Quran, Naat,Speech and Essay competitions would be held at union council level from Aug 7 to 10.

At tehsil level competitions would be held from Aug 11 to 13 while at district level final competitions would be held on August 14 and prizes would be distributed among the winners, he added.

The week-long programs would focus on the freedom movement, heroes of Pakistan Movement and the rich culture and traditions of Pakistan through different activities.