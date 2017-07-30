FBISE to announce HSSC Part-II result on Monday

Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) would announce the result of Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-II annual Examination, 2017 on Monday (July 31, 2017 at 02:00 pm).

According to Controller of Examination, Naeem Qureshi, the result examination held April-June 2017, would be conveyed through SMS to the candidates, who have already provided their Cell Phone Number in their admission form.

The result would also be available on www.fbise.edu.pk.Any student could also know his/her result by sending a message (FB space) roll number to 5050.

The result cards to students would be issued very next day and regular candidates could get result from their institution.The result card of ex-private candidates would be sent at their given mailing address.

If the result card is not received by any ex-private candidate by 11-08-2017, he should request to the Controller of Examination (Secretary) in writing for issuance of his/her result card which will be issued free of cost upto one month after declaration of result.—APP

