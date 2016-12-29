Fazl unhappy over possible extension of military courts

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief and a close ally of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has castigated the proposed extension in the military courts and giving them permanent status saying his party would take it as failure of the Federal Government.

“A draft of a new law is being mulled to give permanent status to military courts and integrate the Protection of Pakistan Act and Anti-Terrorism Act. The extension in the period of military courts, which were set up for two years after December 2014 attacks on schoolchildren in Peshawar, would be considered as failure of the government,” the JUI Supremo declared while talking to newsmen in Peshawar on Thursday.

He said the impression was being created as if the judges of the civil courts were coward and helpless. “Forming military courts is an insult to civil judges,” Fazl remarked and added that instead of forming military courts, the government should address the issues confronting the judges in civil courts. “Why can’t we give security to civil judges?” he asked and suggested that instead the judges should be provided security by the Army.

“What is the point of such courts where the accused are produced in a state of fear? This is against basic justice,” the JUI chief apprehended claiming that a number of innocent people have been hanged on the orders of military courts.

The military courts are to expire on January 7 and all under-trial cases will be transferred to the anti-terrorism courts. At present120 cases are being heard in military courts, which had received 300 cases in all.

The JUI-F chief rapped the forces offering opposition to China-Pakistan Economic Corridor adding that CPEC was being made controversial for personnel benefits. He said the JUI-F cannot be party to such opposition. He accused Pakistan People Party of changing its political stance on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He, however, welcomed Asif Ali Zardari back home and hoping that the former president will play an active role in national politics. Talking about the merger of FATA into KP, the JUI-F Chief said that he sticks to his approach that referendum should be conducted to whether tribal belt wants to merge with KP.

In the meanwhile the Chairman Kashmir Committee and Ameer JUI (F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engr. Iqbal Zafar Jhagra here at the Governor’s House, Peshawar on Thursday. He remained with the Governor for some time and discussed matters of mutual interest especially related to the well-being of the people of the province and FATA.