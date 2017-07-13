Fazl terms Panama probe conspiracy against CPEC

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman on Wednesday jumped to the rescue of Mian Nawaz Sharif , of whom he is an ally in the central government, asking the political forces to respect public mandate and desist from “creating problems for an elected government”. Maulana came up with the unique logic that investigation being carried out in to Panama papers was actually aimed at hurting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). “Purpose of the Panama Papers probe and dragging the PM’s family in courts is a ‘conspiracy against CPEC. It is meant to hurt the CPEC”. Maulana from D I Khan claimed while addressing an Eid luncheon hosted at the JUI-F Secretariat in Peshawar. The JUI Supremo also stressed that the public should try to discern what the Panama matter was actually affecting, implying that the probe was negatively affecting the CPEC project. Maulana Fazl ur Rehman rubbished the Panama probe, of which the Joint Interrogation Team (JIT) has given its finding, as “a useless request that has become a huge deal.” The JIU-F chief questioned the purpose of probing into the premier’s assets, and advocated that the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had not established his business empire recently justifying his stance he said anyone speaking against the Panama Papers investigations is called corrupt. He asked whether the Panama Papers was aimed at eradicating corruption, or creating instability in the country or removing the premier. Ameer JUI (F) Maulana called upon the political parties what he said to respect public mandate and desist from creating problems for an elected government. He claimed JUI (F) was a democratic party and it respected the law of the land. He opined there was need for promotion of tolerance in the society.

