Fazl supports army over Dawn Leaks

Denounces issuance of Tweet

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Close ally of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) Nawaz led Federal government and Chief of his own faction of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman has also supported the concern of the Army over the notification issued by the Prime Minister Officer on Saturday. At the same time he was critical of the Tweet in this regard.

Talking to media persons after the award distribution ceremony of the party’s workers for holding successful events throughout the year, the JUI chief who had opposed the establishment of Military Courts in the country tooth and nail saying forming military courts was an insult to civil judges, said concern of the Army over the Dawn leaks issue was quite valid and that must be addressed.

He however, said the government was taking necessary measures in this regard and wanted to resolve the issue amicably. However he expressed displeasure over the issuance of tweet from the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) rejecting the PM Office notification. “The Concerns or displeasures among the vital institutions are not shown through Tweets”. Maulana said.

Maulana cautioned against what he said attempt to amend the laws pertaining to Qur’an and Sunnah saying every resistance would be offered to all such moves. “Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam will never allow certain people to amend the law pertaining to Quran and Sunnat”. Maulana said. The JUI Supremo declared his party was also against the violence in any shape.“ Even violence against animals is not acceptable let alone humans”, Maulana said in reference to lynching of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan student Mashaal Khan.

The JUI secretary general called for forging unity among the ranks of the people in general and the Muslim Ummah in particular.