Fazl reiterates support to Nawaz

Islamabad

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here at the PM House on Tuesday. The two discussed development projects being carried out in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and potential responses to counter the opposition’s strategy against the prime minister, a press release issued by the PM House says. Sources said that the JUI-F chief reiterated his party’s support to the prime minister amid the controversy over the Panama papers. The premier has been under severe pressure from the opposition parties to resign after the ‘damning’ report of the Panama case Joint Investigation Team.