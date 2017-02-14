Fazl lauds Dar’s electoral reforms efforts

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, Tuesday, exchanged of views on the electoral reforms with Finance Minister Ishaq Dar here. Both the leaders also held detailed discussion on the process of legislation in the parliament.

According to Finance Ministry, JUI Chief lauded the efforts of Minister Dar in carrying out the hectic electoral reforms process with sincerity of purpose and full dedication.

Both the senior leaders agreed that the reforms would go a long way in improving electoral system in the country and invariably strengthen democratic norms. Overall political situation in the country was also discussed on the occasion.