Fazl advises PM to consider PPP demands

Nisar barred from issuing statements against PPP

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-F Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan held separate meetings with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday discussing overall the political and security situation of the country.

According to sources, the meeting between Maulana and the PM also focused on the demands furnished by the PPP. Apart from discussing the development schemes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Maulana Fazlur Rehman advised the Prime Minister to consider the demands of the PPP as almost three of them can be met.

Chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has asked the government to constitute a parliamentary committee on national security, appointment of a full fledged foreign minister, passage of opposition draft Panama Inquiry bill and implementation of the resolution on China Pakistan Economic Corridor project adopted at an all parties’ conference.

Most of the political experts also believe that apart from the Panama Inquiry bill, other demands of the PPP are not controversial and can be accomodated. According to sources, the government is already considering the appointment of a full time foreign minister. Amongst the top names is that of Mushahid Hussain Sayed of PML (Q) which in the past served in the cabinet of Nawaz Sharif.

Meanwhile in a meeting with Ch Nisar, the Interior Minister was advised by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to show maximum restraint while issuing statements against PPP. According to sources, the Prime Minister wants to keep the political temperature down in the country and this was the reason that before the arrival of PPP Co Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the prime minister had welcomed his homecoming. Talking to the media during his visit to Bosnia, he had further stated that Zardari should take over the reins of the party on his return to Pakistan. The sources said this depicts the Prime Minister’s desire to political affinity under the Charter of Democracy signed by the PML (N) and the PPP.

While quoting the words of the Prime Minister, the sources further stated that never during the PPP government, Nawaz Sharif made any attempt to derail the system. Despite differences with the PPP, Nawaz Sharif did not adopt the policy of agitation and sit-ins. The sources said that the PM wants continuation of amiable relations with the PPP.