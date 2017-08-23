Fazaia Medical College named after Dr. Ruth Pfau

Staff Reporter

The under-construction Fazaia Medical College Faisal, Karachi has been named after the late physician Dr. Ruth Pfau.

The decision has been taken on the special directives of Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, a spokesman for the Pakistan Air Force said, here on Tuesday.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that the selfless humanitarians services of Dr. Ruth Pfau, who recently passed away in Karachi, will always be remembered.

The Air Marshal further said the services of this great personality for humanity would serve as an inspiration for the students of this educational institution.