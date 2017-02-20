Faysal Bank signs two agreements with EFU

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank one of the leading banks of Pakistan has recently signed two agreements with EFU Life Assurance Ltd. According to this agreement, Faysal Bank will now offer additional EFU Life Assurance products to its existing and potential customers through its widespread distribution channels. The products will include both Conventional and Takaful Plans.

The Agreement was signed by Mr. Fouad Farrukh, Head Retail Banking Faysal Bank Limited and Mr. Taher G. Sachak, Managing Director EFU Life at Faysal House – Faysal Bank Head Office in Karachi. The ceremony was also attended by senior officials of both organizations. Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fouad Farrukh, said “With the beginning of the new year, we aim to further expand our Wealth Management offerings to cater to our clients’ expectations and provide customized financial solutions for every need.

Signing these new products with EFU Life is a significant step in this direction, and will be pivotal towards further strengthening our franchise. We are confident that our mutual association with EFU Life and the support extended by them will make this venture a success.”