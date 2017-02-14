Faysal Bank partners with KE to facilitate customers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

One of the leading banks of Pakistan, Faysal Bank Limited has partnered with K-Electric (KE) to facilitate customers seeking new connection. The collaboration will now enable customers to deposit funds against new electricity connection through all the branches of Faysal Bank.

In addition to paying their regular monthly bills, customers can now also deposit funds against new KE connection at all Faysal Bank branches across Karachi and Hub. Commenting on the initiative Mr. Khurram Gul Agha, Head Transaction Banking and IT, Faysal Bank said, “We are delighted to offer this convenience to all new consumers of K-Electric.

It is coherent with Faysal Bank’s business strategy to improvise and enhance customer experience through our cutting-edge banking solutions to valued customers. This collaboration will benefit new KE customers besides further enhancing the power utility’s operational efficiency.”

“In line with the utility’s mission statement to put consumers at the heart of everything it does, K-Electric is continuously enhancing the process of acquiring new power connections. Our collaboration with Faysal Bank is yet another testament of KE’s customer centric approach and reflects our focus on continuous process improvement.” With this partnership Faysal Bank is determined to continue providing top of the line customer service and convenience through its wide branch network. This collaboration will not only benefit customers but will also support KE’s utility mission.