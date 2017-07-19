Faysal Bank launches domestic payment scheme

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading banks in Pakistan, has launched Pakistan’s Domestic Payment Scheme “PayPak” Debit Card. Faysal Bank’s ‘Made for the Nation’ PayPak Debit Card will provide a convenient solution for those Faysal Bank customers who need to conduct ATM and retail purchase transactions locally to meet their day to day financial needs without carrying cash around, and do not require any international transactions. It is a PIN based card to ensure security on both ATM and POS channels.

Speaking on this occasion. Fouad Farrukh, Head of Retail Banking, Faysal Bank said “Faysal Bank is pleased to offer PayPak Debit Card for Faysal Bank retail accounts and consumer finance customers, which will increase their accessibility to financial services within Pakistan. Our focus is to couple the PayPak Debit Card with our diversified product offering along with the associated product benefits”.

Khurram Gul Agha, Head of IT & Transactions Banking, Faysal Bank, commented that “In line with our continued commitment to offer our customers with innovative payments solutions, we are delighted to work with 1LINK to introduce this local payment scheme. PayPak is a stepping stone towards development of Pakistan’s payment industry and will further promote domestic transactions in a more secure and efficient manner”.